Sanam Saeed, known for her role as Kashaf in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', has dismissed the idea of a sequel, stating it wouldn't have the same magic.

She's keen to break away from her character's image, which took her three years to shed.

Saeed and her co-star Fawad Khan are reuniting for Netflix's first Pakistani original series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' and a SonyLIV original 'Shandur', promising a modern, relatable approach similar to 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'.

Sanam Saeed rules out 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' sequel

'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' sequel on cards? Sanam Saeed shares update

By Isha Sharma 10:28 am Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Sanam Saeed, the star of the globally popular television series Zindagi Gulzar Hai, is awaiting the release of her upcoming show Barzakh, which releases on July 19 on ZEE5. It reunites her with her Zindagi... co-star Fawad Khan. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the Cake actor reflected upon the legacy of the show and revealed if a sequel is on the cards. The show also starred Ayesha Omer, Sana Sarfaraz, and Javed Shaikh.

The storyline will be 'boring' now

The actor said, "A sequel to the same wouldn't offer the same magic because now they're married. And once Zaroon and Kashaf (their characters in the show) are married, it will be boring. They've children by now and I doubt they have the same nok-jhol waala romance." "It's important to not drag something that did well. I'm not particularly a fan of sequels or remakes of something that's already been done."

Saeed reflects on reuniting with Khan for 'Barzakh'

When asked about reminiscing old times during the shoot of Barzakh, Saeed dismissed the idea. She stated, "That was 10 years ago. I don't think we like dwelling on the past. We shook hands and were happy to work together again." "We braced ourselves for people's reaction and tried our best to do something different."

Saeed struggles to shed 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' character

Saeed expressed her desire to take on roles distinct from her character Kashaf in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, as it took her over three years to shed the image of the character. She stated, "Audience ko humein Zaroon and Kashaf jaise dekhne ka khushi doosre projects se mil jaayegi but it was important for both of us to do Barzakh." "I knew that if Fawad and I work together again, we'll have to somehow break our image of Zaroon and Kashaf."

Saeed-Khan reunite for more projects

Saeed and Khan will also appear in Netflix's first Pakistani original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, and a SonyLIV original titled Shandur. While discussing these projects, Saeed mentioned that one of them has a dynamic similar to Zindagi Gulzar Hai but with a more "modernised, contemporary, and relatable" approach. "Zindagi Gulzar Hai was released ten years ago and was written another ten years ago. You don't want to keep regurgitating the same thing."