Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to re-release on this date

The iconic sports biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag , which chronicles the life of legendary athlete Milkha Singh , is returning to theaters. The film will be re-released in select PVR cinemas across India on July 18, over a decade after its original release in 2013. Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor headlined the project.

Actor statements It was an honor to portray Milkha Singh: Akhtar Akhtar, who played the titular role, said, "Portraying Milkha Singh was both an honor and a responsibility. I'm grateful that audiences will get the chance to experience the film once again on the big screen." Kapoor also shared her connection to the film, calling it a "deeply emotional experience." "Watching the film again will be a tribute to Milkha Singh ji''s legacy and a celebration of meaningful cinema."

Film's impact More about the film Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Viacom18 Studios and ROMP Pictures, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag earned critical acclaim for its powerful storytelling and performances. The film follows Singh's journey from surviving the ruthless horrors of Partition to becoming one of India's most celebrated athletes, famously known as the 'Flying Sikh.'