'Kill' director confirms sequel following rave critical reviews
The director of the Bollywood film Kill, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, has confirmed plans for a sequel following the movie's box office success since its release on July 5. Despite facing stiff competition from other releases, mainly Kalki 2898 AD, Kill has managed to maintain a steady box office performance. "I am happy that people are loving the film all around," Bhat told Times Now, expressing satisfaction with the film's reception.
'Kill' sequel in pipeline, confirms director
Bhat confirmed that a sequel to Kill is now very much "in the pipeline" due to the film's steady performance. "Our film is doing steady. I think if this love and response continues, then I am quite hopeful that the sequel should happen," he said. He added that producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga should figure out the details of the sequel in the coming weeks.
'Kill' encourages group viewings with BOGO scheme
To boost audience turnout, exhibitors introduced a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) scheme for Kill at ticket counters on Friday. Bhat believes this initiative will promote more group viewings of the film. "I feel Kill is a film which should be watched in groups, friends, colleagues, family," he explained. He further described the movie as a "community watch" and even a potential "date film."
'Kill' star Lakshya promises sequel if support continues
Lakshya, who plays the lead role in Kill, recently expressed gratitude for the film's success and promised a sequel if the support continues. "To all the people watching this film, thank you so much," he said. He further added, "And we promise you that if you make this film a hit, we will bring its part 2. And you can have this fun all over again."
'Kill' premiered at Toronto International Film Festival
Kill, which tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit, had its premiere at the Midnight Madness of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023. The film was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival. This is the first collaboration between Johar's Dharma Productions and Monga and Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment. It also features Raghav Juyal and Ashish Vidyarthi.