In brief Simplifying... In brief The film 'Munjya' is nearing the ₹100 crore mark in its fourth week, showing impressive performance despite competition from new releases.

The movie started strong with a ₹4 crore opening day, and has maintained steady daily earnings, even increasing to ₹7.25 crore and ₹8 crore on the second and third days.

Despite a slight dip, the film's earnings have remained consistent, proving it to be a sleeper hit.

'Munjya' dominates box office for fourth week

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:27 am Jul 01, 202410:27 am

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya continues to hold strong at the box office in its fourth week of release. The movie, featuring Sharvari, Mona Singh, and Abhay Verma, added another ₹1.9 crore to its earnings on Sunday. This brings the total net collection in India to an impressive ₹94.8 crore, inching closer to the coveted ₹100 crore mark.

Steady performance

'Munjya's consistent earnings despite new releases

Munjya has proven to be a sleeper hit, generating substantial revenue even amidst competition from newly released films such as Kalki 2898 AD. The film premiered on June 7 with a notable opening day collection of ₹4 crore. It maintained its strong performance, earning ₹35.3 crore in the first week, followed by ₹32.65 crore and ₹22.95 crore in the second and third weeks respectively.

Steady income

'Munjya's daily collections indicate consistent earnings

The daily box office collections for Munjya have demonstrated a consistent stream of income since its release. The movie earned ₹4 crore on its first day, which increased to ₹7.25 crore and ₹8 crore on the second and third days respectively. Despite a slight dip toward the end of the first week, the earnings remained consistent at around ₹4 crore for several days thereafter.