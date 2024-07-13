In short Simplifying... In short At the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Khloé Kardashian's traditional Indian attire drew comparisons to Rakhi Sawant on social media.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's red saree, particularly the tassels on her blouse, sparked mixed reactions, with some users questioning its appropriateness.

The extravagant celebrations, held at Mumbai's Jio World Plaza, are set to continue over the weekend.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian attended Anant-Radhika's wedding on Friday

Anant-Radhika's wedding: Khloé Kardashian's 'desi' transformation draws Rakhi Sawant comparisons!

What's the story Reality TV stars and businesswomen, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian attended the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday night. They were among the several VIP guests who attended the wedding, including singer Rema, Luis Fonsi, former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, and actor-wrestler John Cena, among the who's who of Bollywood. What caught everyone's attention was Khloé's desi look, as her saree-clad avatar reminded fans of actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant!

Kardashian sisters' traditional attire got major traction online

For the wedding, both Kardashian sisters chose to wear traditional Indian outfits. Kim was seen in a red saree, while Khloé opted for an off-shoulder golden ensemble, accessorized with a diamond necklace. Eagle-eyed social media users wrote on X and Instagram, "Thought Khloé was Rakhi Sawant," while another said, "I really thought that Rakhi Sawant was giving company to Kim after watching the first reel and I was like whaaaat and whyyy."

Does she remind you of Sawant too?

Here's a closer look at Khloé

Kim's outfit details draw mixed reactions

Kim's outfit, meanwhile, drew attention due to the tassels on her blouse. Instagram users had mixed reactions to this detail. Some appreciated it, with one user writing, "Loving the tassles." However, others were less impressed. One user asked, "What's with those tacky tassels on her blouse. Is she curtains or a sofa," while another labeled her blouse as "so NSFW." Some users opined that her blouse was not approrpiate per Indian customs.

Lavish wedding of Ambani and Merchant

The wedding marked the union of Anant, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant. The event is the culmination of a long engagement featuring several pre-wedding events including a three-day bash in Jamnagar and a Mediterranean cruise. The wedding venue was Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The celebrations are set to continue over the weekend, with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, and Mangal Utsav on Sunday.