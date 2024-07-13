In short Simplifying... In short At the star-studded wedding of Anant and Radhika Merchant, a video of Ananya Panday pushing Nick Jonas sparked outrage among netizens, who criticized her for her rude behavior.

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday accused of pushing Nick Jonas

This celebrity 'pushed' Nick Jonas at Anant's 'baraat'; brutally trolled

What's the story A festive video from Anant Ambani's baraat has gone viral, but not for the joyful reasons one might expect! In the clip, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas are captured grooving to the dhol beats, surrounded by other celebrities. Ananya Panday, however, appears to push Jonas aside in an effort to make space for herself. Soon after the video went viral, it elicited reactions from netizens who labeled Panday as "rude" and "annoying."

'Why is Ananya pushing Nick?': Fans react

The video of the incident prompted a flurry of reactions from netizens on social media. One user on X/Twitter questioned, "Why is Ananya pushing Nick??" while another criticized Panday's behavior, stating, "Ananya was so rude here." Another user commented, "Broo, the audacity of Ananya...that's just so mannerless lol (sic)." "She is so unrefined and tacky. She's in for a rude awakening," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh came to Jonas's rescue

While netizens didn't hold back in criticizing Panday for what seemed to be rude behavior, they also praised Ranveer Singh for his presence of mind and kindness immediately after Panday pushed Jonas. In the video, Singh extended his hand to the Sucker crooner and hugged him warmly. One user attacked Panday while defending Singh's actions: "Girl, calm down, it's not your wedding! Ranveer is so sweet to pull him into the center."

Take a look at this now-viral video

Star-studded wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika Merchant

The wedding procession, known as the baraat, was attended by numerous celebrities including Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. During the ceremony, it was Chopra and Singh who stole the show with their energetic dance moves. The wedding ceremonies of Anant-Radhika Merchant adhered to traditional Hindu Vedic customs and commenced on Friday with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The celebrations are set to continue over the weekend, with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, and Mangal Utsav on Sunday.