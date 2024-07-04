In brief Simplifying... In brief Reliance Retail is set to bring back Chinese fast fashion brand SHEIN to India, four years after it was banned due to border conflicts.

The operations will be led by former Meta director Manish Chopra and will be entirely owned by Reliance, with SHEIN only receiving a license fee.

SHEIN will compete with Myntra in India's $10 billion fast fashion market

Disrupting fashion market? Reliance to re-launch China's SHEIN in India

What's the story Reliance Retail, owned by Mukesh Ambani, is preparing to introduce popular Chinese fast fashion label SHEIN in India. The Economic Times reports that SHEIN's products will be available on the Reliance app and in physical stores. This development is a result of a partnership formed last year between Reliance Industries and the IPO-bound fashion brand.

Reliance Retail is reportedly planning to appoint former Meta director Manish Chopra as the head of SHEIN's operations in India. This move follows a series of deals by Reliance Retail that have brought international brands like Tiffany & Co and ASOS to the Indian market. The operations will be managed by a company entirely owned by Reliance Retail, with SHEIN receiving a license fee from the Indian firm's profit.

SHEIN is making a comeback in India four years after it was banned as part of a wider crackdown on certain Chinese applications due to border conflicts. The data related to the operations will be hosted and stored in India, with SHEIN having no access or rights over them. Once launched, SHEIN will compete directly with Myntra and Westside in India's $10 billion fast fashion market, projected to grow to $50 billion by FY31.