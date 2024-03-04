Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 gained nearly 0.6% to settle at over 14,050 points

Sensex closes near 73,900 points, Nifty settles at all-time high

By Akash Pandey 04:11 pm Mar 04, 202404:11 pm

What's the story On Monday, the stock market ended flat but in green. Sensex settled at 73,872.29 points, while the Nifty stood at 22,405.6 points, a new all-time closing high. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.57% to close at 14,056.75 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY INFRA led the way, gaining 2.33%, 1.76%, and 0.85%, respectively. The top stock gainers were NTPC, HDFC Life, and ONGC, which climbed 3.64%, 2.79%, and 2.7%, respectively. Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, and M&M were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.78%, 2.41%, and 1.94%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.4% to 3,039.31 points, while the Nikkei plunged 0.49% to 40,109.23 points. However, the Hang Seng Index gaied 0.04% to 16,595.97 points. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 1.12%, to 16,272.8 points.

Scenario

INR goes up 0.02% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.02% to end at Rs. 82.89 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While gold futures settled at Rs. 63,581, the silver futures closed at Rs. 70,670. Crude oil futures fell by $0.31, or 0.39% to $79.77 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

On Monday, fuel prices in India remained steady. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is being sold at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

Crypto

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $65,228.29 which is 5.65% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.29% and is trading at $3,519.04. BNB and Cardano are listed at $421.69 (2.24% up) and $0.7918 (9.20% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 20% higher than yesterday at $0.1655.