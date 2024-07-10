In brief Simplifying... In brief When planning your beach vacation outfits, opt for lightweight materials like cotton or linen in bright colors or tropical prints.

Prioritize comfort and style with easy-to-move-in pieces like kaftans or jumpsuits.

Don't forget to incorporate sun protection with wide-brimmed hats, UV-protective sunglasses, and clothing with built-in UV protection. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Look stylish during your beach vacation

Summer beach vacations: Outfit inspirations

By Anujj Trehaan 11:50 am Jul 10, 202411:50 am

What's the story As the mercury rises, so does the allure of sandy shores and azure waters. Summer beach vacations are a time to unwind, soak up the sun, and make a splash both in the water and with your fashion choices. This article dives into breezy outfit inspirations that promise comfort without compromising on style, ensuring you look as vibrant as the summer sun.

Fabric choice

Embrace lightweight fabrics

For beachwear, choosing the right fabric is crucial. Opt for lightweight, breathable materials like cotton, linen, or rayon. These fabrics allow air circulation, keeping you cool under the sun while offering a soft touch against your skin. A flowy cotton dress or a linen shirt paired with shorts can be perfect choices for those balmy beach days.

Color palette

Go for bright colors and prints

Summer embodies vibrancy and energy, ideal for reflecting in your beach attire. Choose outfits in bright colors or tropical prints, like aqua blues, sunny yellows, or palm leaf patterns that echo the seaside ambiance. These colors not only shine in daylight but also complement the natural beauty of beach settings, making them perfect for your summer wardrobe.

Comfort first

Prioritize comfort and style

While it's tempting to dress to impress at the beach, comfort should never take a back seat. Choose outfits that are easy to move in and won't restrict your activities whether you're playing volleyball or chasing waves. A stylish yet comfortable option could be a breezy kaftan or an airy jumpsuit that combines elegance with ease.

Sun safe

Don't forget sun protection

Incorporating sun protection into your beach outfit is essential, not just a smart choice. Along with applying sunscreen, it's advisable to wear wide-brimmed hats and UV-protective sunglasses to effectively shield your skin and eyes from the sun's harmful rays. Additionally, consider clothing with built-in UV protection for an extra layer of defense against potential sunburns, all while ensuring your style remains on point.