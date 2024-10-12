Summarize Simplifying... In short Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra, both previously married, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, announced their pregnancy in April via a playful Instagram post asking for love, blessings, and banana chips.

This joyful news marks a new chapter in their lives. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra welcome baby girl

Congratulations! Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra welcome baby girl

By Isha Sharma 07:23 pm Oct 12, 202407:23 pm

What's the story Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple took to social media on Saturday to share the joyous news, revealing that their daughter was born on October 11. "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day, 11.10.2024," wrote Gupta in an Instagram post. Congratulations to them!

Pregnancy announcement

Gupta and Misra's journey to parenthood

Gupta and Misra, who got married on January 27, 2023, had announced their pregnancy in April. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post that read: "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

Relationship background

Gupta and Misra's previous marriages: A brief overview

Both Gupta and Misra have been previously married. Gupta was married to producer Madhu Mantena, who is now married to Ira Trivedi. On the other hand, Misra was previously wedded to Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently got married to actor Siddharth. This is Gupta-Misra's first child together.