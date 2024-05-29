Next Article

Early peanut consumption lowers allergy risk in children, reveals study

By Simran Jeet 02:30 pm May 29, 202402:30 pm

What's the story A recent study has discovered that introducing peanut products to children from infancy until they turn five can significantly decrease their chances of developing a peanut allergy into early adolescence. The research found that children who regularly ate peanut pastes or puffed peanut snacks from four to six months onwards were 71% less likely to have a peanut allergy at age 13 than those who avoided peanuts. This indicates a long-lasting effect of early peanut consumption.

Prevention potential

Dietary intervention could prevent thousands of allergies

This dietary change could prevent about 10,000 potentially life-threatening peanut allergies annually in the UK alone and reduce global cases by 100,000 each year. Gideon Lack, professor of paediatric allergy at King's College London, stated that despite decades of advice to avoid peanuts, the evidence now clearly indicates that early exposure to peanuts provides long-term protection against the allergy. Lack strongly suggests introducing peanuts to babies by four months if they have eczema and by six months if they don't.

Allergy increase

Peanut allergy rates rising in Western countries

Peanut allergy rates have been increasing in many western countries over recent decades. In the UK, one in 50 children now have the allergy, with about 14,000 newly diagnosed cases each year. Although 20% of children typically outgrow the allergy, for others it can mean avoiding peanuts for life and constantly worrying about severe allergic reactions if they accidentally come into contact with peanuts.

Dual benefits

Early introduction of peanuts offers double advantage

The study also found a "double advantage" to starting children on peanut products early. Lack stated that the prevention of peanut allergy is possible for the vast majority. In cases where prevention is not successful, early identification of affected children facilitates easier treatment. He added that even if early introduction is missed, children who have a peanut allergy can be identified early and treated with immunotherapy.

Safe consumption

Recommended peanut products for infants

The researchers recommended giving peanut butter or peanut puffs to children who were still breastfeeding once they were able to manage soft foods. The aim should be to provide the equivalent of a heaped teaspoon of peanut butter three times a week. While whole or chopped peanuts should be avoided due to choking risk, peanut puffs can be ground into a paste suitable for babies.