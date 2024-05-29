Next Article

Spiraled veggie Pad Thai: A cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 02:27 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story Pad Thai, a beloved dish from Thailand, is known for its vibrant flavors and textures. Traditionally made with rice noodles, it has inspired countless variations worldwide. Our spiraled veggie Pad Thai introduces vegetable spirals as a fresh, nutritious alternative to noodles. This eggless and vegetarian adaptation maintains the classic dish's essence while offering a unique experience. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather two medium zucchinis for the noodle base. Include a large carrot and a bell pepper for texture and color. The sauce needs soy sauce or tamari, maple syrup, lime juice, peanut butter, and optional red pepper flakes. Use olive oil and minced garlic for sauteing. Finish with crushed peanuts for garnish. These ingredients ensure a flavorful, nutritious meal.

Step 1

Preparing your vegetables

Wash all your vegetables thoroughly under running water. Using a spiralizer, transform your zucchinis and carrot into noodle-like spirals. If you don't have a spiralizer, use a vegetable peeler to create thin ribbons instead. Slice your bell pepper into thin strips to complement the texture of your veggie noodles. Set these aside as you prepare your sauce.

Step 2

Crafting the perfect sauce

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce (or tamari), maple syrup, lime juice, peanut butter, and red pepper flakes if using. This creates a tangy-sweet flavor profile that is quintessential to Pad Thai. Adjust the seasoning according to taste; if you prefer it spicier, add more red pepper flakes or even a dash of sriracha.

Step 3

Sauteing vegetables

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and saute until it becomes fragrant, ensuring it does not brown, about one minute required. Then, increase the heat to medium-high and add your spiralized vegetables along with the sliced bell peppers to the pan. Stir-fry these for approximately three minutes, or until they are tender but still crisp.

Step 4

Bringing it all together

Lower the heat to medium and carefully pour your freshly made sauce over the vegetables in the pan. Gently toss to ensure each vegetable is evenly coated with the sauce. Continue to cook for two more minutes, allowing all ingredients to warm through thoroughly. Finally, serve your dish hot, elegantly garnished with a generous sprinkle of crushed peanuts for a delightful crunch.