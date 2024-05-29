Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook tempting Tibetan mushroom momos with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:20 pm May 29, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Mushroom momos are a vegetarian twist on the traditional Tibetan dumplings, known for their savory fillings and delicate wrappers. Originating from Tibet, momos have become a popular dish across the Himalayan region and beyond, cherished for their versatility and delicious taste. These eggless and vegetarian mushroom momos offer a delightful experience for those seeking a meat-free option. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare these mouth-watering momos, you will need two cups of all-purpose flour, one cup of water (for dough), two cups of finely chopped mushrooms, one finely chopped onion, two cloves of garlic (minced), one tablespoon of soy sauce, one teaspoon of grated ginger, salt to taste, and oil for greasing. This combination will yield about 20 momos.

Step 1

Preparing the dough

Start by making the dough for your momos. In a large mixing bowl, combine two cups of all-purpose flour with water gradually until it forms a smooth yet firm dough. Knead this mixture well for about five minutes until it becomes elastic. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest while you prepare the filling.

Step 2

Making the filling

Heat a pan over medium flame and add a tablespoon of oil. Saute one finely chopped onion until it turns translucent. Then, mix in two cloves of minced garlic and one teaspoon of grated ginger. Add two cups of finely chopped mushrooms, cooking until soft. Stir in one tablespoon of soy sauce and salt to taste, mixing well. Set aside to cool.

Step 3

Shaping the momos

Divide your rested dough into small balls - about 20 should do. Roll each ball into thin circles approximately three inches in diameter; keep them covered with a damp cloth to prevent drying out. Place a spoonful of your mushroom filling in the center of each circle then fold them into half-moons or pleat as desired, sealing edges tightly.

Step 4

Cooking your momos

To cook the momos, oil a steamer basket to prevent sticking. Place it over boiling water. Arrange the momos inside, ensuring they're spaced apart to avoid sticking together. Cover and steam for about 10 minutes or until they turn translucent, ensuring they're cooked thoroughly while maintaining their texture. It's important they don't touch each other during steaming to prevent sticking.