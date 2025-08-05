Truecaller, Khyaal team up to help senior citizens outsmart scammers

Truecaller , a leading global communications platform, has partnered with Khyaal, India's top app for senior citizens. The collaboration aims to protect the elderly from cybercrimes amid their increasing digital engagement. The partnership will provide all Khyaal members a 50% discount on Truecaller Premium membership, giving them access to advanced caller identification and spam protection features.

Knowledge sharing Educational content on scams and frauds Along with the discount, Khyaal and Truecaller will also create dedicated educational content as part of this safety initiative. The content will include "New Scam Highlights" sessions explaining new fraud tactics, interactive "Spot the Scam" workshops and contests, tips on how to deal with unknown calls, and inspiring stories from Khyaal seniors who successfully identified and avoided scams. These initiatives will be delivered through a mix of digital and on-ground formats.

Event details '50Above50' event to promote the initiative The partnership will also be promoted through Khyaal's "50Above50" event, which will have interactive awareness sessions and dedicated safety booths. These will provide seniors with practical education and insights on digital safety. The workshops and sessions will be available on the Khyaal app, making it easier for seniors to access these resources.

Subscription benefits Premium subscription offers advanced safety features While the free version of Truecaller is functional, the Premium subscription offers enhanced spam blocking and several advanced safety features. This technology-driven approach provides an additional layer of prevention against fraudulent and unwanted communication. Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Global CEO of Truecaller, said that their partnership with Khyaal is a meaningful step toward equipping seniors with knowledge and tools to navigate this landscape safely.