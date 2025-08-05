LOADING...
Will Vivian Dsena return to TV with 'Naagin 7'?

Ektaa Kapoor hints at collaboration with Vivian Dsena; details here

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 05, 2025
03:50 pm
Producer Ektaa Kapoor has hinted at a possible collaboration with actor Vivian Dsena in a new project. The speculation was sparked by a recent video shared on Instagram Stories, where Kapoor can be seen teasing a potential partnership with Dsena, possibly involving supernatural elements such as snakes or bats. Fans are now eagerly wondering if this will lead to Dsena's return to TV via Naagin 7 or another show.

Speculation arises over potential 'Naagin' feature or new project

In the video shared on Instagram, Kapoor asks Dsena about their next project, hinting at a theme involving snakes. To this, Dsena responds with a simple "No." She then suggests bats as another possible theme. The lack of clarity regarding the specific project has led fans to speculate whether it could be Naagin 7 or something entirely different.

A look at Dsena's career highlights

Dsena first gained popularity with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, where he played the cold-hearted vampire Abhay Raichand. He then starred as superstar RK in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and later as Harman Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He also impressed audiences in Sirf Tum as Ranveer Oberoi and showcased his personality in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Bigg Boss.