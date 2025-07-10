'Never compete with nostalgia,' admits Ektaa Kapoor amid 'Kyunki...' reboot

Ektaa Kapoor 's iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning with a new season after 25 years. The original series, which starred Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, was a massive hit and remains one of the most popular shows in Indian television history. Now, ahead of the premiere of the reboot, Kapoor has shared a heartfelt note detailing why she decided to revive the legendary show despite initially being against it.

Initial hesitation Reflections on how the television landscape has changed Kapoor started her note by saying, "When the 25th year of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was approaching and the idea of relaunching it surfaced, my first reaction was a firm no!" "Why would I want to shake up nostalgia? You can never compete with nostalgia. It always remains supreme." She also reflected on how the television landscape had changed over time.

Legacy reflection Kapoor on the 'legacy of the show' Kapoor wrote, "Was that truly the legacy of the show? Was it just a show with high numbers?" "Research carried out by an international body once concluded that the show gave a voice to women in Indian homes." "It wasn't just a daily soap, it brought discussions about domestic r*pe, marital r*pe, age shaming, and euthanasia to the dining tables of Indian homes. That was the true legacy of the story."

Expectations Kapoor on what she wants from the reboot Kapoor said that the "abrupt ending of the show" lingered on her mind. "I thought to myself, 'Can we keep Kyunki ﻿away from today's storytelling formats and focus once again on the issues that television once bravely addressed and dealt with?" She admitted she wanted to talk about parenting, the difference between concern, control, and much more through the show. "Kyunki is coming back with limited episodes, to celebrate 25 years with an intent to impact, entertain, probe thoughts."