What's the story

MTV's popular reality show, Roadies XX: Double Cross, is all set to reach its grand finale.

The 20th season has been dominated by the gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav.

Now, according to recent reports by News18, sources close to the production suggest Yadav and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, will be the winners.