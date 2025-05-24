Winner of 'Roadies 20' leaked! Did your fav make it?
What's the story
MTV's popular reality show, Roadies XX: Double Cross, is all set to reach its grand finale.
The 20th season has been dominated by the gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav.
Now, according to recent reports by News18, sources close to the production suggest Yadav and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, will be the winners.
Finale face-off
'Gullu is winning with Elvish': Source
The insider revealed, "Gullu is winning with Elvish. It's going to be Prince Narula versus Elvish Yadav in the finale. Neha Dhupia has come third."
Tanwar, who began the show alongside Yadav, was evicted mid-season but re-entered as a wild card contestant. It was when gang leader Gulati brought him back through an auction round.
The source also said Tanwar will face fellow contestant Hartaaj Gill in the final challenge.
Finale strategy
'Gullu will pick Elvish over Gautam'
The insider also shared how Tanwar would win with Yadav. "Gullu will get an option to double-cross his gang leader to get an advantage in the finale. He will pick Elvish over Gautam."
This tactic fits with the show's "double-cross" theme.
An official confirmation on the finale outcome is still awaited as the episode is yet to be broadcast.
However, the grand finale of Roadies Season 20 will air on June 8 on MTV and JioHotstar.