PM Modi's former bodyguard Lucky Bisht makes acting debut

Lucky Bisht, a former bodyguard of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an R&AW agent, has made his acting debut with a cameo in the web series Sena - Guardians of the Nation. The series is currently streaming on MX Player . Speaking about his role, Bisht said he was invited to join the project due to his real-life military background and experience.

Acting journey Bisht on his experience shooting for 'Sena' Bisht described his first experience in front of the camera as "completely new and exciting." He said, "In real life, you serve with duty, and on screen, you try to portray the same emotions. Both are different but the real feelings made it easier." He also spoke about the difference between being a soldier in real life and on screen.

Soldier's perspective Bisht explains difference between real life and reel life soldier Bisht said, "Being a soldier in the field means carrying real responsibility and putting your life on the line, while being a soldier on screen is acting." "In real battles, there's fear, sweat and sacrifice, while on screen the same emotions are expressed through performance and the camera's lens," he added.

Working experience Bisht on working with the cast of 'Sena' Bisht also shared his positive experience of working with the cast of Sena. He said it was a learning experience where everyone showed respect and warmth. "The atmosphere was friendly and light-hearted which made the work even easier and enjoyable," he added. The series features Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead, alongside Yashpal Sharma, Shirley Setia, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, and more in pivotal roles. It is produced by The Viral Fever and directed by Abhinav Anand.