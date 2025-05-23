What's the story

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, actor and singer Ammy Virk spoke about the changing faces of Sikhs in Bollywood.

He said he is happy with the representation changes, adding that he and Diljit Dosanjh are two of the few Sikh actors now spearheading mainstream Hindi films.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2, Virk's latest, is a sequel to one of his biggest comedies.