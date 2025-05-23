'Character assassination': Ammy Virk slams Bollywood for stereotyping Sikhs
What's the story
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, actor and singer Ammy Virk spoke about the changing faces of Sikhs in Bollywood.
He said he is happy with the representation changes, adding that he and Diljit Dosanjh are two of the few Sikh actors now spearheading mainstream Hindi films.
Saunkan Saunkanay 2, Virk's latest, is a sequel to one of his biggest comedies.
Change
'They could have shown Sikhs as sophisticated people...'
Looking back at the past representation of his community, Virk admitted to a "character assassination" in earlier films.
He proposed filmmakers could have shown Sikhs as sophisticated people instead of basing their personalities on comic relief.
"Of course, there has been some character assassination, too. They could have shown Sikhs as sophisticated people, too, but most characters were reduced to comic relief."
"There have been Sikh Prime Ministers and pop stars. They also represent our culture."
Progress
'Now I am happy with the change'
Despite the stereotypes of the past, Virk said he was happy with the change in representation today. He pointed to Dosanjh's success on the global stage as a good example.
"Now I am happy with the change. People like Diljit paaji (Dosanjh) are doing so good and representing us on the global stage."
Saunkan Saunkanay 2, which delves into the life of a polygamous man, releases in theaters next Friday.