What's the story

Adivi Sesh, who has made a name for himself in thrillers such as Kshanam and Goodachari, is busy with two films—Goodachari 2 and Dacoit. Surprisingly, Dacoit is releasing before Goodachari 2.

The film is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Shaniel Deo, who has worked with Sesh on multiple projects.

Trade circles are buzzing that Dacoit is set to hit cinemas in December 2025.

An official announcement might happen on Monday.