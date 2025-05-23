Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' to release in December
What's the story
Adivi Sesh, who has made a name for himself in thrillers such as Kshanam and Goodachari, is busy with two films—Goodachari 2 and Dacoit. Surprisingly, Dacoit is releasing before Goodachari 2.
The film is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Shaniel Deo, who has worked with Sesh on multiple projects.
Trade circles are buzzing that Dacoit is set to hit cinemas in December 2025.
An official announcement might happen on Monday.
Casting changes
Mrunal Thakur came as Shruti Haasan's replacement
Shruti Haasan was first chosen as the female lead in Dacoit, but she has now been replaced by Mrunal Thakur. This change happened even though a teaser with Haasan was already released.
Haasan exited the film due to more than just scheduling conflicts. An insider revealed that Haasan was uncomfortable with her co-star's excessive involvement in the script, which made the set uneasy for her.
Cop
Anurag Kashyap shines as cop in 'Dacoit'
Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap takes on the role of Inspector Swamy in the upcoming bilingual action drama.
Playing a sharp-minded, witty, and sarcastic cop who's a devout follower of Lord Ayyappa, Kashyap brings a unique flavor to the film.
The story revolves around love, betrayal, and revenge.
The production is a joint effort by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, with shooting taking place simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.
Twitter Post
Kashyap's look in the film
Tujhe Bhagwaan pe Bharosa hai,— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 28, 2025
Par mujhe Khudh pe Yakeen...
Inspector Swamy…Dekh loonga tujhe 💥
Delighted to have the Amazing @anuragkashyap72 sir in #DACOIT !@mrunal0801@Deonidas#BheemsCeciroleo@danushbhaskar@abburiravi@KrishSiddipalli@srinagendrapd@KalyanKodati… pic.twitter.com/Wx09H43FQX