Shruti Haasan quit 'Dacoit' due to co-star's 'over-involvement': Report
Actor Shruti Haasan, who was originally signed for Adivi Sesh's Dacoit, left the project for more reasons than just scheduling conflicts. An insider told India Today Digital that Haasan was uncomfortable with the "over-involvement of her co-star" in the script. The source revealed, "Shruti Haasan shot the teaser of the film last year and post that, the shoot dates were pushed now and then." The film is helmed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut.
'The other actor was involved too much in the script...'
The source further elaborated on the unnamed co-star's alleged involvement, stating, "The other actor was involved too much in the script, just like he does for his every film." "Shruti, despite being interested in showcasing a new side of her acting, wasn't comfortable with the over-involvement of the co-star. It made the workplace uncomfortable for her. Thus, she walked out of the project."
Mrunal Thakur replaced Haasan in 'Dacoit'
After Haasan's exit, the makers of Dacoit recently announced that Mrunal Thakur had joined the cast. They celebrated the occasion with a special poster and teaser release. Dacoit, written by Sesh, Deo, and Abburi Ravi, tells the story of two estranged lovers whose lives are changed through a series of robberies. The film is being produced in Telugu and Hindi by SS Creations and Suniel Narang Productions.
Haasan's current and upcoming projects
Haasan is currently shooting for superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This was another reported reason behind her date clashes with Dacoit. After wrapping up Coolie, she will start shooting for the action-drama Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, which is headlined by Prabhas.