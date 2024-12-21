Summarize Simplifying... In short Shruti Haasan reportedly left the film 'Dacoit' due to her co-star's excessive involvement in the script, making her uncomfortable. Following her departure, Mrunal Thakur was announced as her replacement.

Meanwhile, Haasan is busy shooting for Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' and will next be seen in the action-drama 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam' alongside Prabhas. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shruti Haasan has left 'Dacoit'

Shruti Haasan quit 'Dacoit' due to co-star's 'over-involvement': Report

By Isha Sharma 04:30 pm Dec 21, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Actor Shruti Haasan, who was originally signed for Adivi Sesh's Dacoit, left the project for more reasons than just scheduling conflicts. An insider told India Today Digital that Haasan was uncomfortable with the "over-involvement of her co-star" in the script. The source revealed, "Shruti Haasan shot the teaser of the film last year and post that, the shoot dates were pushed now and then." The film is helmed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut.

Co-star's involvement

'The other actor was involved too much in the script...'

The source further elaborated on the unnamed co-star's alleged involvement, stating, "The other actor was involved too much in the script, just like he does for his every film." "Shruti, despite being interested in showcasing a new side of her acting, wasn't comfortable with the over-involvement of the co-star. It made the workplace uncomfortable for her. Thus, she walked out of the project."

Cast update

Mrunal Thakur replaced Haasan in 'Dacoit'

After Haasan's exit, the makers of Dacoit recently announced that Mrunal Thakur had joined the cast. They celebrated the occasion with a special poster and teaser release. Dacoit, written by Sesh, Deo, and Abburi Ravi, tells the story of two estranged lovers whose lives are changed through a series of robberies. The film is being produced in Telugu and Hindi by SS Creations and Suniel Narang Productions.

Career moves

Haasan's current and upcoming projects

Haasan is currently shooting for superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This was another reported reason behind her date clashes with Dacoit. After wrapping up Coolie, she will start shooting for the action-drama Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, which is headlined by Prabhas.