Box office: Vijay-Mrunal's 'Family Star' collects ₹9.75cr despite negative reviews

By Tanvi Gupta 11:19 am Apr 07, 202411:19 am

What's the story Vijay Deverakonda's latest Telugu release The Family Star (also known as Family Star)—co-starring Mrunal Thakur—is slowly catching momentum at the box office. Garnering ₹5.75cr on its opening day on Friday, the film showcased the unwavering support of Deverakonda's followers. Despite encountering a slight decline on Saturday (day 2), the movie managed to stay afloat, demonstrating resilience in the face of critical reviews highlighting its lackluster storyline. Here's a breakdown of the collections for day 2.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Family Star marks the second collaboration between Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla, following their highly successful 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam. While expectations ran high for the duo, the film fell short of recreating the same magic, with critics pinpointing the repetitive storyline as a major setback. Even the Tamil dubbed version faced similar criticism. Despite this, with no major releases to contend with over the weekend, the project still holds potential for a box office surge.

Occupancy details

'The Family Star' records steady occupancy rates

Per Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹4cr on its second day. This pushed its total collection to ₹9.75cr. The film's Telugu and Tamil versions recorded occupancy rates of 28.62% and 18.39% respectively. The Telugu version saw a steady increase in occupancy throughout the day, peaking at 35.44% during night shows. Similarly, the Tamil version followed a similar pattern with its highest occupancy rate of 20.48% recorded during night shows.

Film synopsis

Billed as a heartwarming drama with a stellar cast

The Family Star marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Thakur. The film, bankrolled by Dil Raju, is a heartwarming family drama that explores the lives of a middle-class family. It features an ensemble cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu and has a special appearance by Deverakonda's alleged girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. If the movie tanks, it will be a setback for Deverakonda, who hasn't had a hit since Taxiwala (2018).

Controversy

When 'TFS' faced criticism for lavish visuals in a song

Ahead of the release, the film faced criticism for its portrayal of lavish visuals in the song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa—considering the story is about a middle-class man. Addressing the issue at an event, Deverakonda responded by saying, "I don't understand, are people genuinely confused or are they just looking to troll us?" He further elaborated, "So what if he is middle class? Couldn't he have done better for himself through the story?."