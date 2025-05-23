What's the story

A local court in T. Narasipura has summoned Kannada actor Darshan and his wife Vijayalaxmi, asking them to appear before the court on July 4.

The summons comes in connection with the alleged illegal possession of four bar-headed geese at their farmhouse.

The bar-headed goose is a rare migratory bird, native to the Middle East.

The four bar-headed geese were found by forest authorities at Darshan's farmhouse in Kempaiahna Hundi, near Mysuru city, reported IANS.