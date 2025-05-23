Court summons Kannada actor Darshan for keeping rare geese illegally
What's the story
A local court in T. Narasipura has summoned Kannada actor Darshan and his wife Vijayalaxmi, asking them to appear before the court on July 4.
The summons comes in connection with the alleged illegal possession of four bar-headed geese at their farmhouse.
The bar-headed goose is a rare migratory bird, native to the Middle East.
The four bar-headed geese were found by forest authorities at Darshan's farmhouse in Kempaiahna Hundi, near Mysuru city, reported IANS.
Discovery
Bar-headed geese discovered during a raid at the actor's farmhouse
The birds were discovered after a viral video of Darshan with them prompted a raid at his farmhouse in 2023.
Alleging illegal possession of the birds, the forest department registered a case and submitted a charge sheet to the court against him and others involved.
In an interview, the actor confirmed that he had the bar-headed geese at his farmhouse and even showed the caged birds to the interviewer.
Admission
The actor's admission and the legal implications of possession
The Forest Department later booked him under Sections 9, 39, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022.
If found guilty, Darshan could be imprisoned for up to three years.
During the raid, authorities discovered several imported foreign birds. The seized birds were produced before the Magistrate and later set free into their natural habitat.
Additional issues
Darshan's legal troubles extend beyond the wildlife case
Notably, this is not the first time Darshan has gotten tangled in legal troubles.
From the death of his manager Sridhar to his visit to the farmhouse after being granted bail in the Renukaswamy murder case, reports have emerged of other incidents linked to his farmhouse.
Notably, Darshan, an accused in the murder of his fan Renukaswamy, is currently out on conditional bail in the murder case. The prosecution has challenged the grant of bail in the Supreme Court.