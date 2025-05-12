'Wish I'd been there': Ibrahim recalls Saif's 'scary' stabbing incident
What's the story
Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has revealed how emotional he was when he met his father, Saif Ali Khan, after the latter was stabbed in a home invasion attempt in January.
In an interview with GQ, Khan shared that the incident occurred at 2:30am, but he was informed only at 5:30am while working a night shift.
On arriving at the hospital, he found Saif, who had just undergone surgery, awake and asking for him.
Emotional impact
'You would've beaten that guy up...'
When Khan said, "I'm right here, Dad," during their meeting, Saif replied, "If you were there, you would've beaten that guy up." That left Khan in tears. He later regretted not being there during the attack.
"I wish I had been there."
"At one point, when I heard he got stabbed, I started to think of the worst-case scenario. That's a very scary feeling. And it was bad; it was very scary."
Clarification
Khan clarified Saif's condition post-attack
Khan also debunked a myth about his father's condition after the attack.
"To everyone saying I drove him to the hospital with my baby brother, I would like to clarify that my dad walked into the hospital himself. He walked in with a knife stuck in him and said, 'I need help,'" Khan added.
The actor was discharged after multiple surgeries and a five-day hospital stay.
Closer bond
Khan's relationship with Saif strengthened post-attack
Reportedly, the near-fatal incident has brought Khan and Saif closer than ever.
Khan shared, "I feel a lot closer to him now. If someone in your immediate family has a near-death experience, you don't take them for granted. You become more present in the relationship."
In the wake of the attack, Saif has reportedly heightened security at his residence and hired Ronit Roy's agency, Ace Security and Protection, for his protection.