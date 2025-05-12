What's the story

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan has revealed how emotional he was when he met his father, Saif Ali Khan, after the latter was stabbed in a home invasion attempt in January.

In an interview with GQ, Khan shared that the incident occurred at 2:30am, but he was informed only at 5:30am while working a night shift.

On arriving at the hospital, he found Saif, who had just undergone surgery, awake and asking for him.