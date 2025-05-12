What's the story

Actor Anthony Carrigan, who played Victor Zsasz in Gotham, will be playing the shape-shifting superhero Metamorpho in James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie.

Slated for release on July 11, 2025, the film boasts an impressive cast with David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

In a recent interview on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, Carrigan revealed his excitement and his character's uniqueness.