What makes 'Superman's Metamorpho special?
What's the story
Actor Anthony Carrigan, who played Victor Zsasz in Gotham, will be playing the shape-shifting superhero Metamorpho in James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie.
Slated for release on July 11, 2025, the film boasts an impressive cast with David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
In a recent interview on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, Carrigan revealed his excitement and his character's uniqueness.
Character insights
Carrigan discussed Metamorpho's character depth and preparation
Carrigan emphasized the emotional depth of his character, Metamorpho, aka Element Man.
"This character in particular has this real kind of pathos to him," he said. "And unlike a lot of superheroes, he's not crazy about the fact that he's a superhero. He feels cursed by what he has." And, Carrigan's ability to highlight this aspect got him the role, as per the actor.
He referred to "Basically, whatever I could get my hands on" to prep for Metamorpho.
Collaboration details
Carrigan praised collaboration with Gunn on Metamorpho's portrayal
Carrigan praised his collaboration with Gunn on bringing Metamorpho to life.
He shared, "It was a wonderful collaboration between getting everything ready in terms of what I'm supposed to do and what's on the page."
"And James is so game to make something fun. So if you have an idea about something, he'll be like, 'Do it. Let's try it. Let's go.' And so I think a lot was born of that in terms of, 'He's the Element Man, so what if we do this?'"
Role anticipation
Carrigan's anticipation for Metamorpho's debut in Superman
Carrigan was equally excited about Metamorpho's debut in the upcoming Superman film.
He said, "It's incredible. I mean, just to know they're getting little glimpses, I love that."
"It's just the tip of the iceberg. There's so much more that I get to do in this movie, and it's such fun stuff. Just to tease it out little by little is my favorite."