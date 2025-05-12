What we know about Imran Khan's comeback film so far
What's the story
Fans of Bollywood actor Imran Khan, rejoice! The star has finally started shooting for his upcoming film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.
The actor was spotted on the sets of the movie, opposite co-star Bhumi Pednekar, in Mumbai on Monday.
The film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is a Netflix production directed by Danish Aslam, who also directed Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2010 rom-com Break Ke Baad.
Film details
'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' is a romantic dramedy
Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is touted to be a "dysfunctional romantic dramedy," combining humor, heart, and relatable chaos.
The film's quirky title fits the bill perfectly and is expected to mirror the roles that made Khan a household name.
The production is scheduled to wrap up by July and will premiere on Netflix India in early 2026.
Along with Khan and Pednekar, Gurfateh Pirzada from Class is also a part of Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.
Fan reactions
Khan and Pednekar's on-set looks have fans buzzing
In the leaked pictures, with an undershirt and khaki pants, Khan looked amazing, and so did Pednekar in her comfy clothes.
Khan is also co-producing the film along with Aslam, under their banner in collaboration with Open Air Films, the team behind Leila and Cobalt Blue.
Famous for his light-hearted films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, EK Main Aur Ekk Tu, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, and Delhi Belly, Khan's new avatar is highly anticipated.
Co-star's success
Pednekar's recent success adds to the film's anticipation
Pednekar, who stars opposite Khan in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, is also getting praises for her role in the recently released series The Royals.
All this adds to the anticipation for their upcoming film.
Given Khan's light-hearted filmography and Pednekar's recent success, we are sure many will tune in to watch the Netflix premiere in 2026.