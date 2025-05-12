What's the story

Fans of Bollywood actor Imran Khan, rejoice! The star has finally started shooting for his upcoming film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

The actor was spotted on the sets of the movie, opposite co-star Bhumi Pednekar, in Mumbai on Monday.

The film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is a Netflix production directed by Danish Aslam, who also directed Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2010 rom-com Break Ke Baad.