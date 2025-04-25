Netflix cancels K-drama's second season despite huge popularity
What's the story
Fans of Hospital Playlist were hopeful when Netflix launched Resident Playbook, a spinoff set in the same medical universe.
They were hoping for a third season renewal.
However, Netflix has now labeled it a "limited series," meaning there will be no continuation.
This decision has naturally left K-drama fans upset.
The show featured fresh Gen Z doctors navigating the demanding world of medicine and gradually gained popularity.
Show's success
'Resident Playbook' achieved top ranking
Resident Playbook premiered earlier this month with a talented cast, including Go Youn Jung, Shin Si Ah, and Jung Joon Won.
Initially overshadowed by controversy and a delayed release, the drama slowly picked up viewership.
In recent weeks, it climbed to the third spot on Netflix's non-English TV chart and even became the number one show in six countries, including India.
Despite these achievements, the streamer's decision not to renew the show has disappointed viewers globally.
Show's challenges
'Resident Playbook' faced tough competition
The K-drama had tough competition from Heavenly Ever After, which debuted with a nationwide 6.1% in South Korea.
Nevertheless, Resident Playbook's fourth episode garnered an average nationwide rating of 5.1%, making it its personal best.
The show was also the most popular among viewers aged between 20 to 49. However, its rising popularity was slightly overshadowed by the arrival of Heavenly Ever After.
Show's issues
Controversies surrounding 'Resident Playbook'
Notably, the premiere of Resident Playbook was delayed as its subject matter coincided with a controversy that sparked a major health crisis in South Korea last year.
The government has since frozen an order to increase medical school admissions.
Set in Yulje Hospital's OB-GYN department, Resident Playbook follows four medical interns navigating stress and self-doubt.
With South Korea's declining birth rate and shortage of doctors, the show depicted how these characters tackled crises while questioning the system.