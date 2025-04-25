Kiara-Sidharth upgrade lifestyle with ₹1.12 crore luxury car
What's the story
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly upgrading their lifestyle ahead of the arrival of their first child.
The pair, who announced their pregnancy in February, recently purchased an expensive luxury car worth ₹1.12 crore.
A video of the vehicle reaching their Mumbai home was posted on Instagram by a local photographer.
The couple was also spotted house-hunting in Mumbai last month.
Luxury ride
Advani-Malhotra's new luxury car: A Toyota Vellfire
The couple's new luxury ride is a Toyota Vellfire, a multipurpose vehicle. The premium car is included in Toyota's high-end range, which features the likes of Camry, Land Cruiser, and Prado.
The Vellfire has been owned by several Bollywood celebrities in the past, including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan.
The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023 after dating since 2020.
Work front
Advani and Malhotra's upcoming professional commitments
On the work front, Advani will be making her Met Gala debut this year on May 5, alongside global celebrities, on the grand fashion stage at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
She recently wrapped Ayan Mukherji's War 2 (with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR) and Geetu Mohandas's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Meanwhile, Malhotra is filming Param Sundari (with Janhvi Kapoor) and has other unannounced projects lined up.