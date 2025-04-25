What's the story

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly upgrading their lifestyle ahead of the arrival of their first child.

The pair, who announced their pregnancy in February, recently purchased an expensive luxury car worth ₹1.12 crore.

A video of the vehicle reaching their Mumbai home was posted on Instagram by a local photographer.

The couple was also spotted house-hunting in Mumbai last month.