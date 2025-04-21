What's the story

The much-anticipated romantic comedy Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, starring Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif, will premiere in theaters on May 16, 2025.

The film's teaser was dropped on Monday, giving us a glimpse into a vibrant narrative of love, inclusivity, and cultural connection.

Helmed by Dhiraj Kumar, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is a cross-cultural romance that is infused with humor, emotion, and meaningful storytelling.