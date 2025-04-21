Pulkit Samrat's 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' teaser reveals vibrant, cross-cultural romance
What's the story
The much-anticipated romantic comedy Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, starring Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif, will premiere in theaters on May 16, 2025.
The film's teaser was dropped on Monday, giving us a glimpse into a vibrant narrative of love, inclusivity, and cultural connection.
Helmed by Dhiraj Kumar, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is a cross-cultural romance that is infused with humor, emotion, and meaningful storytelling.
Teaser release
Samrat expressed his excitement for 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'
Sharing the teaser on social media, Samrat expressed his excitement about the film.
He wrote, "Two souls. Two cultures. One love story. #SuswagatamKhushaamadeedTeaser out now! #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed releasing in cinemas on 16th May."
The teaser hints at a love story of a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl, underscored by colorful visuals and an upbeat soundtrack.
Cast details
Ensemble cast and production team of 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'
Apart from Samrat and Kaif, the movie also stars an ensemble cast of Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, the late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, and Arun Bali.
Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Kumar, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, and Suneel Rao are the producers of the movie.
Meanwhile, Javed Deoriawale, Ajay Baranwal, Sanjay Surana, Ashfa Hassan, and Sadiya Asim are the co-producers.