What's the story

The official trailer of the film Maktoob was released on Tuesday.

Directed by Palaash Muchhal, the film stars Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik, along with 16 children with Down syndrome.

Produced by Bijay Mandhani and Pal Music & Films, the trailer highlights the struggles of these kids while Yadav's character becomes their beacon of hope.