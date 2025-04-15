'Maktoob' trailer out: Rajpal Yadav-Rubina Dilaik's film explores Down syndrome
What's the story
The official trailer of the film Maktoob was released on Tuesday.
Directed by Palaash Muchhal, the film stars Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik, along with 16 children with Down syndrome.
Produced by Bijay Mandhani and Pal Music & Films, the trailer highlights the struggles of these kids while Yadav's character becomes their beacon of hope.
Trailer details
Yadav's character brings hope to children
The trailer of Maktoob starts with Yadav's character introducing his students.
From there, the movie explores the lives of these kids, especially Yadav's character, who becomes their inspiration and strength.
The tagline, "16 souls, one destiny," encapsulates the unity and shared journey of these children, highlighting their struggles, growth, and the bond they form throughout the story.
It promises a heartfelt, collective experience.
Twitter Post
Check out the trailer here
RAJPAL YADAV - RUBINA DILAIK: 'MAKTOOB' TRAILER OUT NOW... Writer-director #PalaashMuchhal unveils the trailer of his upcoming film #Maktoob.#MaktoobTrailer 🔗: https://t.co/aKlZyQKfmk— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2025
Starring #RajpalYadav and #RubinaDilaik, the film also features individuals with Down… pic.twitter.com/0H0D469WDC
Film details
'Maktoob': A unique film with a special cast
Maktoob stars a large ensemble cast comprising Lilliput, Akashdeep Sabir, Mushtaq Khan, Sabira Qureshi, Swasti Mehta, Ahida Sarmai, Kinjal Patel, Vishesh Joshi, and Hetvi Chheda, among others.
Muchhal wears multiple hats as the film's director, writer, and music composer.
Tiger Shroff and Kapil Sharma are also set to make special cameo appearances in the film, adding to the star power.