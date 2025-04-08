What's the story

The 2012 film Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam's Bollywood debut, will be re-released theatrically on April 18.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, the film became immensely popular for its quirky storyline of sperm donation. It also starred Annu Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia in prominent roles.

Gautam took to Instagram to announce the re-release, captioning it, "The film where it all started for us. See you in cinemas again. Save the date - 18th April!!!!"