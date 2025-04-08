Ayushmann-Yami's 'Vicky Donor' to re-release in theaters on April 18
What's the story
The 2012 film Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam's Bollywood debut, will be re-released theatrically on April 18.
Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, the film became immensely popular for its quirky storyline of sperm donation. It also starred Annu Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia in prominent roles.
Gautam took to Instagram to announce the re-release, captioning it, "The film where it all started for us. See you in cinemas again. Save the date - 18th April!!!!"
Awards
'Vicky Donor' won 3 National Film Awards
One of 2012's most talked-about films, Vicky Donor tackled the topic of sperm donation with humor and sensitivity. Set in Delhi, it addressed the stigma around the subject in a light yet thoughtful way.
The film won three National Film Awards, including best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best supporting actor trophies for Kapoor and Ahluwalia.
According to PVR Cinemas's official Instagram post, the re-release will be part of the PVR-INOX Curated Shows.
Future ventures
Khurrana and Gautam's upcoming projects
On the work front, Khurrana will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Thama, opposite Rashmika Mandanna.
Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles and will be released later this year on Diwali.
Meanwhile, Gautam was last seen in Netflix's Dhoom Dhaam and is yet to announce her next venture.