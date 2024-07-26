In short Simplifying... In short Tahira Kashyap, once bothered by being known primarily as "Ayushmann Khurrana's wife," has grown to embrace this identity, finding pride in her relationships.

The director-writer, who married her childhood friend Khurrana in 2008, recently released her film "Sharmajee Ki Beti" on Amazon Prime, while Khurrana has upcoming projects including "Vampires of Vijay Nagar." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tahira Kashyap speaks out against identity reduction

Why Tahira Kashyap got 'worked up' when called 'Ayushmann's wife'

By Isha Sharma 11:33 am Jul 26, 202411:33 am

What's the story Tahira Kashyap, director of the newly released film Sharmajee Ki Beti, has voiced her discontent over being primarily identified as Ayushmann Khurrana's wife in film reviews. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kashyap revealed her initial frustration at this identity reduction. "I've been addressed as Ayushman's wife, Tahira, who's directed a film," she said, expressing her desire to be recognized for her individual accomplishments and not just as "Mrs. Khurrana."

Self-Evolution

Kashyap's journey toward self-evolution and acceptance

Kashyap admitted that she used to get "worked up" over being primarily identified through her relationship with her husband. However, she has since undergone a process of "self-evolution," ensuring that a random person's way of addressing her does not affect her self-perception. She emphasized that the wrong prefix "doesn't define" her and should not make her "feel bad" about herself, highlighting the importance of self-assurance in overcoming external labels.

Identity acceptance

Kashyap embraces identity as Khurrana's wife and mother

Over time, Kashyap has grown to take pride in being referred to as "Ayushmann Khurrana's wife." "That work in progress took me to such an extent that a day came when people said Ayushman's wife or Viraj or Varushka's mother and I just took pride in that because these are my relationships; these are the people that I root for always." Now, the director-writer is okay when she is addressed as their "relative."

Personal and professional

Kashyap-Khurrana's personal life, recent professional updates

Kashyap and Khurrana, who were childhood friends, tied the knot in 2008 and have two kids, Viraaj and Varushka. Kashyap's recent film Sharmajee Ki Beti, a film celebrating womanhood starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher, was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 28. Khurrana, on the other hand, has Vampires of Vijay Nagar and an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.