Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' available to rent on Amazon Prime

By Isha Sharma 11:20 am Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's latest film, Chandu Champion, garnered positive reviews and demonstrated strong box office performance. After completing its theatrical run, the sports biopic is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. This release pattern follows that of recent Bollywood films like Maidaan, Laapataa Ladies, and Madgaon Express, which debuted on OTT platforms two months after their theatrical premiere. The film is directed by Kabir Khan.

Aaryan's rigorous transformation for 'Chandu Champion'

To prepare for his role in Chandu Champion, Aaryan underwent intense transformations. "For me, it was incredibly challenging and discomforting," Aaryan said in an interview. He had to learn swimming and boxing professionally as he was pitted against professionals in the film. "Matching their level was tough, so I worked really hard," he added, emphasizing the demanding nature of combining these elements into one film.

Story of 'Chandu Champion' and Aaryan's next film

The movie tells the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist and also stars Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in key roles. Up next, Aaryan is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. Also starring Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, it will be released on Diwali this year, clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.