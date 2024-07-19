'Sarfira' struggles at box office, fails to hit ₹20cr mark
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, has underperformed in its first week at the box office, amassing a mere ₹18 crore. The movie is a remake of Suriya's National Award-winning Soorarai Pottru and ranks among Kumar's least successful recent releases. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the seventh-day collection for Sarfira was just ₹1.25 crore with an overall occupancy of only 10.44%.
'Sarfira' saw low occupancy in Mumbai, Delhi
In Mumbai, Sarfira had 361 shows with an occupancy rate of 11.5%, while in Delhi and NCR, the occupancy was slightly lower at 9.25% across 512 shows. This represents a decrease in the number of shows since its release on July 12. The audience's lackluster interest in Sarfira is evident as many moviegoers are now looking forward to Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's upcoming film Bad Newz.
'Sarfira' outperformed Kumar's previous film, 'Selfiee'
Despite its disappointing performance, Sarfira has managed to surpass the domestic earnings of Akshay Kumar's previous film, Selfiee, which made just ₹16.85 crore. However, Sarfira is expected to struggle to reach the ₹25 crore mark in its entire run. This marks a downturn for Kumar who hasn't had a hit film in over two years, with the exception of OMG 2.