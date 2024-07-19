In short Simplifying... In short Despite a lackluster response, the film 'Sarfira' managed to outdo Akshay Kumar's previous film 'Selfiee' in domestic earnings, but still fell short of the ₹20 crore mark.

With a low occupancy rate in Mumbai and Delhi, it's clear that the audience's interest is waning, as they eagerly await the release of 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

This continues a rough patch for Kumar, who hasn't had a major hit in over two years, barring 'OMG 2'.

'Sarfira' underperforms at box office

'Sarfira' struggles at box office, fails to hit ₹20cr mark

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:25 am Jul 19, 202410:25 am

What's the story Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, has underperformed in its first week at the box office, amassing a mere ₹18 crore. The movie is a remake of Suriya's National Award-winning Soorarai Pottru and ranks among Kumar's least successful recent releases. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the seventh-day collection for Sarfira was just ₹1.25 crore with an overall occupancy of only 10.44%.

Regional performance

'Sarfira' saw low occupancy in Mumbai, Delhi

In Mumbai, Sarfira had 361 shows with an occupancy rate of 11.5%, while in Delhi and NCR, the occupancy was slightly lower at 9.25% across 512 shows. This represents a decrease in the number of shows since its release on July 12. The audience's lackluster interest in Sarfira is evident as many moviegoers are now looking forward to Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's upcoming film Bad Newz.

Comparative performance

'Sarfira' outperformed Kumar's previous film, 'Selfiee'

Despite its disappointing performance, Sarfira has managed to surpass the domestic earnings of Akshay Kumar's previous film, Selfiee, which made just ₹16.85 crore. However, Sarfira is expected to struggle to reach the ₹25 crore mark in its entire run. This marks a downturn for Kumar who hasn't had a hit film in over two years, with the exception of OMG 2.