Amrita Rao returns to 'Jolly LLB' franchise

'Jolly LLB 3': Amrita Rao joins Akshay, Arshad, Huma

By Isha Sharma 11:19 am Jun 09, 202411:19 am

What's the story Amrita Rao is reportedly the newest entrant in the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise. She will be joining Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi in this upcoming film directed by Subhash Kapoor, reported Hindustan Times. The film is shaping up to be a nostalgic reunion with actors from both previous installments reprising their roles. In Jolly LLB, Rao played Sandhya, a teacher and Warsi's wife.

Rao's role in 'Jolly LLB 3' revealed

A source close to the development stated, "Amrita is returning as Arshad's wife in Jolly LLB 3, continuing their story from the first part. With her entry, it's a complete unification of Jolly LLB 1 and 2 cast." Rao has been away from showbiz for a while and was last seen in the 2019 film Thackeray. Notably, the cast members will be joined by Saurabh Shukla, who had a key role in the previous installments.

'Jolly LLB 3' filming details and locations

The shooting for Jolly LLB 3 began in May in Rajasthan, with Rao being part of this initial schedule. The source provided details about the filming location, stating, "The shooting took place in a very remote area in Rajasthan. The location was such that everyone had to walk to reach there as no vehicle could go on those roads." The current leg of filming is taking place in Mumbai and will move to Delhi toward the end of June.