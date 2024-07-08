In brief Simplifying... In brief The film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has made a splash in the domestic market, raking in ₹500 crore in just 10 days.

The movie, which features stars like Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan, has also been a hit globally, surpassing the ₹700 crore mark.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world and inspired by Hindu scriptures, this multilingual film has captivated audiences worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD breaks box office records

'Kalki 2898 AD' hits ₹500 crore milestone in domestic market

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:09 am Jul 08, 202410:09 am

What's the story The star-studded film, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, has achieved a significant milestone at the box office. On its 11th day of release (Sunday), the movie garnered an estimated ₹41.3 crore net in India, pushing its total domestic earnings to ₹507 crore net. The film's narrative centers around a bounty hunter portrayed by Prabhas.

Rising earnings

'Kalki 2898 AD's impressive second Sunday collection

The film's 10th-day collection was also an impressive ₹41.3 crore India net, as per data from Sacnilk. The second Sunday's earnings showed a significant rise compared to the previous weekdays. In its first 10 days, Kalki 2898 AD amassed an estimated ₹465.7 crore India net across languages including Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and others.

Worldwide success

'Kalki 2898 AD' surpassed ₹700 crore mark globally last week

Producer Vyjayanthi Movies announced last week via social media that the film had crossed the ₹700 crore mark worldwide across all languages. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also features Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The post-apocalyptic film, inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD, has been a global hit.