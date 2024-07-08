'Kalki 2898 AD' hits ₹500 crore milestone in domestic market
The star-studded film, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, has achieved a significant milestone at the box office. On its 11th day of release (Sunday), the movie garnered an estimated ₹41.3 crore net in India, pushing its total domestic earnings to ₹507 crore net. The film's narrative centers around a bounty hunter portrayed by Prabhas.
'Kalki 2898 AD's impressive second Sunday collection
The film's 10th-day collection was also an impressive ₹41.3 crore India net, as per data from Sacnilk. The second Sunday's earnings showed a significant rise compared to the previous weekdays. In its first 10 days, Kalki 2898 AD amassed an estimated ₹465.7 crore India net across languages including Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and others.
'Kalki 2898 AD' surpassed ₹700 crore mark globally last week
Producer Vyjayanthi Movies announced last week via social media that the film had crossed the ₹700 crore mark worldwide across all languages. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also features Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The post-apocalyptic film, inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD, has been a global hit.