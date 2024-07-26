In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Savi', featuring Divya Khosla Kumar and Anil Kapoor, is now available on Netflix.

It's a thrilling tale of a woman named Savitri, who embarks on a dangerous journey through the criminal underworld to prove her husband's innocence after he's arrested.

What's the story The suspense-filled action-thriller Savi, featuring Divya Khossla Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Rane, is now streaming on Netflix. The film is directed by Abhinay Deo and was initially released in theaters in May this year. The announcement was made via a social media post showcasing the movie's poster with a caption that read, "A prison escape locked with suspense, sentiment, and heart. All lines get blurred in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. Watch Savi, now on Netflix!"

'Savi': A tale of strength and survival

The film tells the gripping story of a strong woman named Savitri, portrayed by Khossla Kumar. The film is an adaptation of the 2010 American action thriller The Next Three Days, which is itself a remake of the 2008 French thriller Pour Elle. Set in Liverpool, London, it narrates how Savi's peaceful life with her husband Nakul Sachdeva and their son is blown to shards when Nakul is arrested by the police.

'Savi': A dangerous journey through the criminal underworld

In a desperate attempt to prove her husband's innocence, Savi embarks on a perilous journey through the criminal underworld. She is aided by Mr. Paul, a character played by Kapoor. During the trailer launch, Khossla Kumar said about her role, "My role in Savi is unlike anything I've done before...you will see different shades and sides of Savi." The film is a joint production venture of Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishna Kumar.