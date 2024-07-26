In short Simplifying... In short Madhur Bhandarkar is crafting a sequel to his hit film 'Fashion', aiming to spotlight the significant changes in the fashion industry over the past 16 years.

Currently in talks with a studio and an OTT platform, Bhandarkar is deciding whether to develop the sequel as a film or a web series.

Madhur Bhandarkar to make 'Fashion' sequel

Priyanka-Kangana's reunion possible? Madhur Bhandarkar prepares for 'Fashion' sequel!

By Isha Sharma 10:46 am Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is reportedly preparing for his next venture, a sequel to the popular 2008 film, Fashion, reported Bollywood Hungama. The director, recognized for his recent OTT releases Babli Bouncer and India Lockdown, has been quietly working on this new project. An insider source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Bhandarkar is currently developing the script. Fashion starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut and is now streaming on Netflix.

Script development

The sequel to reflect current industry changes

Bhandarkar aims to highlight the significant transformations that have occurred in the fashion industry. "Madhur Bhandarkar is working on the script of the sequel. It would be based on the current times and would throw light on changes in the fashion industry," said an insider source. "The first part was released 16 years ago and since then, the industry has transformed. Madhur wants to throw light on these aspects in his style while also telling a compelling story."

Production discussions

Bhandarkar in talks with studio and OTT platform for sequel

Bhandarkar is reportedly in discussions with a studio interested in producing Fashion 2. However, an OTT platform has also expressed interest in the sequel, suggesting it could be developed as a series. The source revealed, "Hence, Madhur Bhandarkar is now mulling whether the sequel to Fashion should be a film or a web series. He is expected to take a call in a couple of weeks. After that, he'll start the process of signing actors."