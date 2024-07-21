In short Simplifying... In short In a recent interview, actress Tabu addressed the ongoing speculation about her reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) on-screen, stating that while there have been offers, none have materialized yet.

Tabu clarifies why she hasn't worked with Shah Rukh Khan since 2002

Tabu finally reveals why she, SRK haven't collaborated after 'Saathiya'

What's the story 2024 is shaping up to be remarkable for Tabu, who has already delivered a blockbuster with Crew and is set to dazzle again in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. While she is reuniting with her frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn in Auron..., Tabu's pairing with Shah Rukh Khan has long been a fan dream. Amid ongoing promotions, the actor finally shared insights into why she hasn't shared the screen with SRK since their special appearance in the 2002 hit Saathiya.

'I'm really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with...'

In a conversation with Galatta India, Tabu said, "I am not a producer, I am not a director, I am not a scriptwriter, I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with. Okay?" "And which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next." She further added, "I can only say yes or no to what is offered to me."

Tabu acknowledges fans' desire for an on-screen reunion with SRK

Tabu acknowledged the ongoing internet speculation about a potential reunion with SRK. She confirmed that there were offers for them to work together again, but they didn't materialize. "(There were films), I know what I have refused and I am sure he has also refused a few," she said, adding, "But I must respect the fact that a lot of people want to see me and SRK together, I will not discount all that."

When she reminisced working with SRK in 'Om Shanti Om'

Earlier this month, Tabu shared fond memories of her appearance in the song Deewangi Deewangi from the 2006 film Om Shanti Om. She revealed that SRK had generously gifted expensive presents to all the celebrities who participated in the film. During a conversation with Zoom, Tabu said, "A lot of people want to see us together. There was a shot that all of us did. I did it for Farah and yeah, it was great fun."

Meanwhile, Tabu-Devgn's next is slated for August release

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is slated to hit theaters on August 2, clashing with Ulajh. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, it tells the gripping love story of Krishna and Vasudha, portrayed by Devgn and Tabu, respectively. The narrative escalates as Krishna commits several murders, resulting in a life sentence. After 22 years in prison, Krishna's final encounter with Vasudha forms the film's climax. This film marks the 10th collaboration between Devgn and Tabu.