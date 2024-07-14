In short Simplifying... In short The remake of the song 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' from the upcoming film 'Bad Newz' has received mixed reactions from netizens.

While some criticized the remix as a 'distasteful' and 'horrible' video, others expressed excitement for the film's unique storyline and the performances of actors Kaushal and Virk.

Despite the criticism, the film's other songs 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Jaanam' have been well-received, with Kaushal's dance skills in 'Tauba Tauba' earning particular praise. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New song 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' released

'Horrible,' 'headache': Netizens slam 'Bad Newz's 'Mere Mehboob...' remake song

By Tanvi Gupta 03:04 pm Jul 14, 202403:04 pm

What's the story The forthcoming romantic comedy Bad Newz—directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk—has unveiled a new song titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam on Sunday. The track is a remake of a Shah Rukh Khan song from the 1998 film Duplicate and features all three lead actors. Shortly after its release, the song elicited significant backlash. Fans are upset, accusing the makers of ruining the classic hit with an "unnecessary" remix.

Release post

It's 'Mehboob v/s Sanam'!

Kaushal took to Instagram to share the video, captioning it, "Kab tumne ye socha, kab tumne ye jaana, aur #MereMehboobMereSanam aagaya! SONG OUT NOW (sic)!" The video kicks off with Kaushal and Virk in a hilarious battle of wits and charm, both vying to impress Dimri. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, with music recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, Javed Akhtar's lyrics, set to Anu Malik's original composition, have been criticized as a "distasteful remix."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the song first!

Negative reactions

'What a horrible video': Netizens reacted

Netizens were quick to criticize the remix on X/Twitter. One user shared the original song clip with the caption, "Watched OG song after watching this headache." Another commented, "I'm sorry but when the track Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam plays, my brain goes to the Farah Khan-designed visuals with the cuteness overload of SRK, Juhi, and Sonali." Yet another remarked, "I can't believe they remade Mere Mehboob and couldn't even bother to do the hook step. What a horrible video."

Fan reactions

Meanwhile, some showed positive reactions

On the other hand, the song has sparked excitement among another section of fans, who are eagerly awaiting the movie's premiere on Friday (July 19). One fan expressed their anticipation to see Kaushal on the big screen, while another voiced their eagerness for an early release on OTT platforms. The film's unique storyline, revealed in its trailer where Dimri's character discovers she is expecting twins from two different fathers portrayed by Kaushal and Virk, has intrigued audiences.

Actor's insight

The other two songs released so far have received love

So far, the audience has been treated to two songs from the upcoming film: Tauba Tauba and Jaanam. Tauba Tauba has been a resounding success, topping music charts, largely due to Kaushal's impressive dancing skills. Meanwhile, the other song, Jaanam has sparked mixed reactions. In an interview, Kaushal revealed that his wife Katrina Kaif advised him to "practice control" during his on-screen dance performances, but she praised his moves in Tauba Tauba as "perfect."