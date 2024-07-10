In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's performance in the song 'Tauba Tauba' received high praise from Katrina Kaif, one of the industry's top dancers.

Vicky Kaushal's wife approves his dance moves in 'Tauba Tauba'

Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba' performance gets ultimate approval-stamp from Katrina

What's the story Vicky Kaushal, the lead actor in the upcoming film Bad Newz, recently shared his wife Katrina Kaif's reaction to his performance in the viral song Tauba Tauba. In an interview with Times Now, he revealed that the actor approved of his performance, even going as far as to say it is now "Katrina-verified." The actor also mentioned that Kaif admired his uninhibited style of dancing but suggested he should exercise more control over his body movements.

Kaif called the song 'perfect'

When Kaif watched the song Tauba Tauba, Kaushal revealed that she called it "perfect," praising every aspect of the track. The Masaan actor couldn't help but be thrilled by her reaction as it came straight from one of Bollywood's finest dancers. Kaif has dazzled audiences with her iconic moves in songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, Ishq Shava, Kamli, and Kala Chashma.

Kaif's response to her mention in the upcoming film

In the same interview, Kaushal also talked about Kaif's reaction to her reference in Bad Newz. He disclosed that the actor was quite pleased about being mentioned in the film. The trailer features a scene where Kaushal's character tells Ammy Virk that he'll have to step over his dead body to tear apart a poster of Kaif. This clever joke adds an extra layer of humor.

'Bad Newz' slated for July 19 release

Bad Newz—directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar—is scheduled to hit theaters on July 19. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Virk in lead roles, with Neha Dhupia playing a significant part. The storyline will explore an unusual medical phenomenon known as heteropaternal superfecundation, where a woman conceives twins with different fathers. Meanwhile, the film's new track Jaanam has become the talk of the town, showcasing Kaushal and Dimri in their hottest, most sultry avatars yet.