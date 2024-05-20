Next Article

Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar will collaborate on a new film

By Isha Sharma 05:08 pm May 20, 202405:08 pm

What's the story After two years of speculation, actor Tiger Shroff is finally confirmed to be teaming up with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar for a high-budget feature film. The official announcement of this collaboration is anticipated within a month, as reported by Pinkvilla. Over the past few months, both Shroff and Johar have been discussing various subjects and have now settled on an exciting project. Shroff was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Role revelation

Shroff to explore new character in upcoming film

The upcoming film, produced under Johar's banner Dharma Productions, is set to showcase a new side of Shroff. "After going through several scripts, both Tiger and Karan feel that this is the best film for Tiger to return to the big screen in 2025," reported the portal. "It's of course an entertainer to be made on a lavish scale and the character is unlike anything he has done over the last 10 years."

Upcoming ventures

Shroff and Johar's future projects underway

In addition to this project, Shroff is also in talks with Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 4, which is expected to start production in early 2025. On the other hand, Johar is currently working on his own directorial venture. This film will be a revenge-based action movie that will soon move into the casting stage. The name of the director for Shroff and Johar's collaborative project remains undisclosed. Shroff's next release is Singham Again.

Reunion

This will be their second collaboration together

This film marks a reunion for Shroff and Johar, considering they earlier collaborated on the 2019 film Student of the Year 2. It was a spiritual sequel to Johar's directorial Student of the Year and also starred Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Johar, it was a critical and commercial failure. It's streaming on JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video.