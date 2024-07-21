In short Simplifying... In short In the upcoming film 'Ulajh', actors Gulshan Devaiah and Janhvi Kapoor maintain a professional rapport, focusing on their roles rather than personal connections.

Roshan Mathew confesses to having 'prejudgments' about 'Ulajh' co-star Janhvi

What's the story Roshan Mathew, who stars in the forthcoming spy thriller Ulajh, recently expressed his working relationship with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. In an exclusive conversation with Zoom, Mathew commended Kapoor's professionalism and maturity during the filming of Ulajh. He revealed, "It was a lot of fun working with Janhvi. My idea of her was primarily from her films that I had seen before and she proved all of those prejudgments of mine wrong very early on."

Gulshan Devaiah, another co-star in Ulajh, shared his experience of a different dynamic with Kapoor. He expressed that while they didn't establish a personal rapport, their professional relationship was cordial and productive. "We would get along, but we were never chatting. The work is extremely pleasurable when two professional actors come together and they get the job." "We didn't vibe, however, it wasn't like we didn't get along. It was cordial and professional."

Despite lacking a personal connection with Kapoor, Devaiah also noted that their scenes together were filled with intelligent discussions about the characters and scenes. Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures, is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 2, closing with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film also features Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in lead roles alongside Kapoor, Devaiah, and Mathew.