Anant-Radhika's wedding: Video captures Boris Johnson dancing with AP Dhillon
Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in a grand ceremony on Friday attended by international celebrities and business leaders. Among the attendees was former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Now, a new video is doing rounds on the internet, sowin him grooving alongside Canadian singer AP Dhillon. The video quickly went viral, leading netizens to react with comments such as "Multiverse is real," and "Epic crossover."
Internet reacts to unexpected celebrity moments at wedding
The internet was abuzz with reactions to the unexpected celebrity moments at the Ambani-Merchant wedding. The video of Johnson dancing with Dhillon sparked comments such as "What alternate universe are we living in?" and "This was never on my 2024 celebrity link-up Bingo card." Another said, "Whoa! Is that Boris Johnson? Never saw this coming."
Global celebrities attended Ambani-Merchant wedding in traditional attire
The wedding also saw the attendance of international stars like Kim Kardashian and John Cena. Kardashian, accompanied by her sister Khloé, embraced Indian culture by wearing a red lehenga and traditional jewelry including a nath. She later changed into a red Gaurav Gupta outfit complemented with emerald headgear. The reality TV star also posed for a photo with Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom she referred to as "Queen." A reception is scheduled for Sunday night.