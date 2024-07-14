In short Simplifying... In short Kim Kardashian turned heads at Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony in a red ensemble by designer Gaurav Gupta, inspired by Princess Jasmine.

The outfit, complete with a midriff-baring blouse, pleated skirt, and matching veil, was accentuated by emerald jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and her favorite 'stripper heels'.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian sisters also embraced Indian ethnic attire, donning lehengas and traditional jewelry for the event. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kim Kardashian stuns in sultry red on day two of Anant-Radhika's wedding

Kim Kardashian dazzles in emeralds at Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

By Tanvi Gupta 11:52 am Jul 14, 202411:52 am

What's the story Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé have taken Mumbai by storm! From taking an auto rickshaw ride while enjoying the monsoon to dazzling at the Ambani wedding, the celebrity sisters are everywhere. Following her gorgeous ethnic wear, Kim stunned again on Day 2 with a sultry red ensemble. But the real showstopper? The massive emerald jewels that added a touch of regal opulence to her look.

Outfit details

Kim's red couture look by Gaurav Gupta

Kim's red ensemble was a creation of designer Gaurav Gupta, featuring a three-piece set. The outfit included a structured bralette-style blouse with a halter neckline, cut-outs on the bust, and a midriff-baring cropped hem. It also featured a skirt with pleated draping, thigh-high slit, and floor-sweeping train. A matching red veil draped over Kim's head completed the look. Kim's attire was reportedly inspired by Princess Jasmine.

Jewelry details

The highlight of her outfit: Emerald jewels by Lorraine Schwartz

The reality TV star's emerald jewels were designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The headpiece, a statement-making tiara, featured tear-drop emerald gems and cut-work emeralds, which became the highlight of the ensemble. The Skims founder paired the tiara with matching earrings, haath phool, and a ring. "It's all about emeralds at an Indian wedding," Kim said in a clip shared by US influencer Julia Chafe.

Shoe choice

She completed the look with 'stripper heels' aka Pleasers

Kim finished her ensemble with her favorite "stripper heels," also known as Pleasers. She opted for a heel-less version of these pumps, similar to the ones she wore at this year's Met Gala. The reality TV star had previously worn these stripper heels for the Met Gala 2022 in her controversial Marilyn Monroe-inspired nude rhinestone dress. These shoes typically retail between $50 to $100 (approximately ₹4,000 to ₹8,000).

Twitter Post

Take a look at her stunning outfit here

Other attires

Kardashian sisters wore 'nath,' 'maang tika' with their 'lehengas'

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, the American celebrities departed their hotel in stunning ethnic attire to attend the Shubh Aashirwaad ceremony. The second day saw Kim in a silver lehenga with a large diamond necklace, nathni, and maang tika, while Khloé sported a bright pink lehenga. On the first day of the wedding, both Kardashian sisters were styled by Dani Levi and wore custom-made designs by celebrity-favorite designer Manish Malhotra.