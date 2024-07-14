Kim Kardashian dazzles in emeralds at Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé have taken Mumbai by storm! From taking an auto rickshaw ride while enjoying the monsoon to dazzling at the Ambani wedding, the celebrity sisters are everywhere. Following her gorgeous ethnic wear, Kim stunned again on Day 2 with a sultry red ensemble. But the real showstopper? The massive emerald jewels that added a touch of regal opulence to her look.
Kim's red couture look by Gaurav Gupta
Kim's red ensemble was a creation of designer Gaurav Gupta, featuring a three-piece set. The outfit included a structured bralette-style blouse with a halter neckline, cut-outs on the bust, and a midriff-baring cropped hem. It also featured a skirt with pleated draping, thigh-high slit, and floor-sweeping train. A matching red veil draped over Kim's head completed the look. Kim's attire was reportedly inspired by Princess Jasmine.
The highlight of her outfit: Emerald jewels by Lorraine Schwartz
The reality TV star's emerald jewels were designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The headpiece, a statement-making tiara, featured tear-drop emerald gems and cut-work emeralds, which became the highlight of the ensemble. The Skims founder paired the tiara with matching earrings, haath phool, and a ring. "It's all about emeralds at an Indian wedding," Kim said in a clip shared by US influencer Julia Chafe.
She completed the look with 'stripper heels' aka Pleasers
Kim finished her ensemble with her favorite "stripper heels," also known as Pleasers. She opted for a heel-less version of these pumps, similar to the ones she wore at this year's Met Gala. The reality TV star had previously worn these stripper heels for the Met Gala 2022 in her controversial Marilyn Monroe-inspired nude rhinestone dress. These shoes typically retail between $50 to $100 (approximately ₹4,000 to ₹8,000).
Take a look at her stunning outfit here
Kardashian sisters wore 'nath,' 'maang tika' with their 'lehengas'
Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, the American celebrities departed their hotel in stunning ethnic attire to attend the Shubh Aashirwaad ceremony. The second day saw Kim in a silver lehenga with a large diamond necklace, nathni, and maang tika, while Khloé sported a bright pink lehenga. On the first day of the wedding, both Kardashian sisters were styled by Dani Levi and wore custom-made designs by celebrity-favorite designer Manish Malhotra.