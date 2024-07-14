In short Simplifying... In short Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has expressed his reluctance to sign on for web series that use excessive profanity, a trend he sees as a commercial tactic in OTT shows.

He also revealed that there will be no third season of the popular series Sacred Games, as the creators, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, prefer not to repeat storylines.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says no to web series with profanities

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has this condition before signing new web series

By Isha Sharma 11:34 am Jul 14, 2024

What's the story Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who made his debut in the OTT world with the sensational series Sacred Games, spoke to OTTplay about the show's lasting impact on pop culture and his association with the digital world thereafter. "After two seasons, even my directors got bored and felt the third season nahi banana hain. And all actors also said no for season three," Siddiqui said, once again affirming that a third season is not on the cards.

New directions

Directors Kashyap and Motwane seek fresh creative challenges

Siddiqui further explained that the directors of Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, are not interested in repeating the same lines. He said, "Jo hogaya so hogaya. Even Anurag (Kashyap) and (Vikramaditya) Motwane don't want the same lines to be repeated. Creative people get bored easily. A lot of people told me third season banao Sacred Games ka." "Par bhaiya third season nahi aayega, vo khatam hogaya. Vo hogaya."

Language concerns

Siddiqui expresses concern over abusive language in OTT shows

During the interview, Siddiqui also shared his thoughts on the use of abusive language in web shows. He expressed concern about the trend of using profanity becoming a commercial tactic in OTT shows. "Although we initiated it, but now if someone asks me to do an OTT series full of abusive language, I will say no," Siddiqui stated firmly. Work-wise, he was last seen in the film Rautu Ka Raaz, streaming on ZEE5.