Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, who made their acting debut in Netflix's "The Archies", have seemingly confirmed their relationship at a recent wedding ceremony.

The star-studded event was attended by Bollywood's biggest names, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The ceremony will conclude with a reception later today.

Khushi Kapoor strikes a pose with rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina confirm relationship status? Recent photos suggest so

By Tanvi Gupta 11:10 am Jul 14, 202411:10 am

What's the story Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, has seemingly confirmed her relationship with The Archies co-star Vedang Raina at the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday night. The event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The rumored couple posed for photos with Janhvi Kapoor (Khushi's sister), and her alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. This marked the first public appearance of the sisters with their respective partners.

Kapoor sisters shine at Ambani wedding ceremony

Khushi dazzled in a shimmery lehenga with a unique blouse design, while her boyfriend, Raina, wore a sharp black suit. On the other hand, Janhvi chose an outfit from Tarun Tahiliani's upcoming couture collection, featuring an embroidered corset top with a flowing saree. Her partner, Pahariya complimented her in a sherwani. Interestingly, before making this rare appearance together, Janhvi and Pahariya had earlier posed for pictures at the wedding on Friday.

Take a look at this video clip from the ceremony

Khushi's love story and acting debut

Khushi and Raina's romance reportedly blossomed during the shoot of their Netflix film The Archies﻿, directed by Zoya Akhtar. This project also marked their acting debut. Earlier this year, addressing dating rumors on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Khushi had playfully referred to a scene from Om Shanti Om, saying "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I are just good friends?'"

The star-studded guest list at Ambani wedding ceremony

The guest list at the ceremony was a who's who of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Navya Nanda Naveli, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Other attendees included Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Athiya Shetty. Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, and Ranbir Kapoor were also present along with Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Sriram Nene. The wedding ceremony will conclude with the reception later today.