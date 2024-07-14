In short Simplifying... In short The trailer for the much-anticipated Malayalam anthology series, 'Manorathangal', is set to be unveiled on July 15 in Kochi.

The series, featuring adaptations of Nair's famous short stories, is a prestigious project in the Malayalam OTT space with a star-studded cast.

'Manorathangal': MT Vasudevan Nair anthology set for ZEE5 release

Trailer release date revealed for Mohanlal-Mammootty-Fahadh Faasil's Vasudevan Nair anthology

By Tanvi Gupta 01:54 pm Jul 14, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited anthology series based on the works of Jnanpith Award-winning writer MT Vasudevan Nair, titled Manorathangal, is set to have its trailer launched. Per media reports, the series will be released on ZEE5 after initial plans for a Netflix release were changed due to creative differences. The project features a star-studded cast and crew from South Indian cinema including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and directors Priyadarshan and Santhosh Sivan.

'Manorathangal' trailer launch event scheduled in Kochi

The first glimpse of Manorathangal, the trailer, is reportedly set to be unveiled at a star-studded event in Kochi on Monday (July 15). This event is expected to reveal further details about the release date, episodes, additional cast and technical crew of the project. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. To note, the series began filming in 2021 with director Sivan's segment.

'Manorathangal': A prestigious project in Malayalam OTT space

Manorathangal is a nine-episode anthology series, featuring adaptations of Nair's renowned short stories such as Olavum Theeravum, Kadugannawa Oru Yathra, and Abhayam Thedi among others. The project is being hailed as one of the most prestigious in the Malayalam OTT space, as it boasts a star-studded cast. Priyadarshan has directed two stories in the anthology while other segments have reportedly been helmed by directors like Sivan, Ranjith, and Jayaraj.