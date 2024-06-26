Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone join 'Young Sherlock'

Amazon's 'Young Sherlock' series casts Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone

By Isha Sharma 10:01 am Jun 26, 202410:01 am

What's the story Amazon Prime Video's Young Sherlock series has announced the addition of actors Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone to its cast. The series, inspired by Andy Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes books, will feature both actors as regulars. Fiennes will portray Silas Holmes, Sherlock's father, while McElhone will play Cordelia Holmes, his mother. The lead role will be played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Character details

Fiennes and McElhone's characters in 'Young Sherlock'

Fiennes, recognized for his performances in Shakespeare in Love and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, will embody Silas Holmes, described as a "scientist, explorer, and self-made businessman." On the other hand, McElhone will depict Cordelia Holmes, an artist, and Sherlock's dedicated mother. She is renowned for her roles in Californication and ABC's Designated Survivor, among other projects.

Series overview

'Young Sherlock' series plot and production details

Young Sherlock revolves around a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes embroiled in an Oxford University murder mystery. The series' official logline describes this raw version of Sherlock as diving into his first-ever case with a "wild lack of discipline," unraveling a global conspiracy that forever alters his life. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the series has Matthew Parkhill as showrunner and is produced by Motive Pictures. It will comprise eight episodes.