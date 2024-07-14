In short Simplifying... In short Actor Manoj Bajpayee, known for his role in 'Aks', admits feeling 'inadequate' when compared to stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah.

Manoj Bajpayee reflects on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Why Manoj Bajpayee considers himself 'completely inadequate'

By Isha Sharma 01:46 pm Jul 14, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee recently reflected on his experience working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's debut film, Aks. Bajpayee described the opportunity as one of the best shooting experiences of his career. He expressed admiration for Bachchan, stating, "It was an opportunity to work with Mr. Bachchan whom I've admired since my childhood and felt inspired by."

Bajpayee also expressed his admiration for Bachchan's dedication and passion, even after decades in the industry. He told Times Now, "Bachchan Saab was 60 when he came on the set. He would come on the sets with two per cent concentration, excitement and curiosity." Bajpayee found Bachchan's work ethic during Aks more than inspiring, stating it gave him "the urge to better myself constantly." "When I look at actors like Amitabh and Naseeruddin Shah, I feel completely inadequate."

Bajpayee's performance in Aks garnered significant acclaim and provided a new direction for his Hindi film career. Speaking about his character, The Family Man actor said, "Though I was completely fascinated by the role, I didn't know how to approach my part. We wanted to make the devil a seductive and attractive embodiment of evil." "One of the best shooting experiences of my career."

The Satya actor also reflected on a period when he was frequently offered villainous roles based on his looks. He clarified, "I didn't insist on leading roles alone, as some people believe. What I objected to was being slotted as a conventional villain on the basis of my looks." Despite this, he admitted to thoroughly enjoying playing a complex villain in Aks. The film also starred Nandita Das and Raveena Tandon.